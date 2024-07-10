10 Reales 1842 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1842 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

