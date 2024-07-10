Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1842 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 10 Reales 1842 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1842 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3774 oz) 11,739 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1842 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (27)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (10)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (8)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (12)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 10 Reales 1842 S RD at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 S RD at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 S RD at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Heritage - February 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 3, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reales 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

