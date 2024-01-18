Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1841 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 10 Reales 1841 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1841 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3774 oz) 11,739 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1841 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Spain 10 Reales 1841 S RD at auction NOONANS - June 20, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Spain 10 Reales 1841 S RD at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1841 S RD at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1841 S RD at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1841 S RD at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reales 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

