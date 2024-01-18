Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1841 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3774 oz) 11,739 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1841
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1841 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
Seller NOONANS
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reales 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
