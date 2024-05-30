Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1844 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 10 Reales 1844 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1844 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3774 oz) 11,739 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1844 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 934 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 4,250. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 10 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1189 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Reales 1844 M CL at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 29, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 10 Reales 1844 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - October 22, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reales 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

