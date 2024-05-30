10 Reales 1844 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1844 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 934 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 4,250. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (3) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service NGC (2)