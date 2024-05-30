Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1844 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3774 oz) 11,739 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1844
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1844 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 934 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 4,250. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (2)
- CNG (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1189 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reales 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
