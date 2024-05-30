10 Reales 1843 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1843 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88301 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

