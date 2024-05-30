Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1843 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 10 Reales 1843 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1843 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3774 oz) 11,739 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1843 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88301 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 10 Reales 1843 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1843 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1843 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1843 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1843 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1843 M CL at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Spain 10 Reales 1843 M CL at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1843 M CL at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1843 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1843 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1843 M CL at auction Schulman - March 21, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date March 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1843 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1843 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1843 M CL at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1843 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1843 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1843 M CL at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1843 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1843 M CL at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1843 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1843 M CL at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1843 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

