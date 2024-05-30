10 Reales 1842 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1842 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 595 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.

Сondition XF (6) VF (7) F (3)