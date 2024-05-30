Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1842 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 10 Reales 1842 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1842 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3774 oz) 11,739 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1842 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 595 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.

Spain 10 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
918 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 M CL at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 M CL at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1842 M CL at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - October 22, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
******
******

