10 Reales 1841 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1841 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

