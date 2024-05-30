Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1841 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3774 oz) 11,739 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1841
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1841 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1404 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Search