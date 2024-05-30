Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1840 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3774 oz) 11,739 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1840
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1840 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 428 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
501 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
