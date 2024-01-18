Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1840 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3774 oz) 11,739 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1840
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1840 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 6,300. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4898 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
5191 $
Price in auction currency 720000 JPY
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
