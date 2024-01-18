Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1840 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 10 Reales 1840 M DG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1840 M DG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3774 oz) 11,739 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1840 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 6,300. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Spain 10 Reales 1840 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4898 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1840 M DG at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
5191 $
Price in auction currency 720000 JPY
Spain 10 Reales 1840 M DG at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition SP62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1840 M DG at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1840 M DG at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1840 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1840 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1840 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1840 M DG at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 3, 2018
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1840 M DG at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1840 M DG at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1840 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1840 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1840 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1840 M DG at auction Cayón - May 9, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1840 M DG at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1840 M DG at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1840 M DG at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1840 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1840 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reales 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1840 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 10 Reales Numismatic auctions
