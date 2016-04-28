Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Céntimos de escudo 1867. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 10 Céntimos de escudo 1867 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Céntimos de escudo 1867 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,810)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0391 oz) 1,215 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos de escudo
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de escudo 1867 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
4308 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Céntimos de escudo 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1867 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 10 Céntimos de escudo
Category
