10 Céntimos de escudo 1866. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,810)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0391 oz) 1,215 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6240 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
