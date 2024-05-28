Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Céntimos de escudo 1866. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,810)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0391 oz) 1,215 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos de escudo
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6240 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction ibercoin - April 7, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date April 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de escudo 1866 at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
