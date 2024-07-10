Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Céntimos de escudo 1865. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,810)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0391 oz) 1,215 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Céntimos de escudo
- Year 1865
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de escudo 1865 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
