10 Céntimos de escudo 1865. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de escudo 1865 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

