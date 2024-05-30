1 Real 1863. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1863 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1003 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place October 15, 2015.

