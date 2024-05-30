Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1862. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 1 Real 1862 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1862 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1862 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 1 Real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1862 at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1862 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1862 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1862 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1862 at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1862 at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1862 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search