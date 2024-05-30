Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1862. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1862
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1862 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (15)
- Cayón (3)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search