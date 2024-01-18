Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1861. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1861
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1861 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3186 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU55 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
