1 Real 1861. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1861 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3186 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

