1 Real 1859. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1859 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74588 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place June 4, 2007.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (17) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)