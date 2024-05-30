Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1859. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1859
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1859 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74588 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place June 4, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
