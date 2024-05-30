Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1857. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1857
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1857 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1313 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
