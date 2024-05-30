Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1857. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 1 Real 1857 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1857 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1857 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1313 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Cayón (5)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (11)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
  • Varesi (1)
Spain 1 Real 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1857 at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1857 at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1857 at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1857 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1857 at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1857 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1857 at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1857 at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

