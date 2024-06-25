Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1864. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 1 Real 1864 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1864 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1864 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (12)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
537 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction ibercoin - April 3, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date April 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

