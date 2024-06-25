1 Real 1864. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1864 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

