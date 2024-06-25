Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1864. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1864
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1864 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
537 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
