1 Real 1859. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1859 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1036 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

