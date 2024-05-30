Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1857. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1857
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1857 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1912 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
