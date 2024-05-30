Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1864. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 1 Real 1864 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1864 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1864 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 23, 2018
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

