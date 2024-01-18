Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1863. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 1 Real 1863 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1863 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1863 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1195 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.

Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction ibercoin - December 22, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction ibercoin - April 7, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date April 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Cayón - July 4, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction HERVERA - September 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Soler y Llach - September 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

