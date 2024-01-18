Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1863. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1863
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1863 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1195 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
