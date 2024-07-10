Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1862. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1862
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1862 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1896 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 260. Bidding took place September 18, 2013.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
