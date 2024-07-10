1 Real 1862. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1862 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1896 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 260. Bidding took place September 18, 2013.

