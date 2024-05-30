1 Real 1861. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1861 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1196 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.

