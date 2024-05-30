Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1861. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1861
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1861 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1196 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
