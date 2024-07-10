Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1859. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1859
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (265) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1859 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
