Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1859. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 1 Real 1859 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1859 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1859 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

For the sale of 1 Real 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

