1 Real 1857. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1857 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 931 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (4) XF (9) VF (14) F (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (11)

Cayón (4)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (6)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Tauler & Fau (5)