Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1851 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Real 1851 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1851 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1851 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Spain 1 Real 1851 S RD at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1851 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1851 S RD at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 USD
Spain 1 Real 1851 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1851 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1851 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1851 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1851 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1851 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1851 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1851 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1851 S RD at auction Coinhouse - June 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1851 S RD at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1851 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1851 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - April 29, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1851 S RD at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1851 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1851 S RD at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1851 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1851 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1851 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

