1 Real 1851 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1851
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1851 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
