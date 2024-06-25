Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1850 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Real 1850 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1850 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1850 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21528 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 480. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.

Spain 1 Real 1850 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1850 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1850 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1850 S RD at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1850 S RD at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1850 S RD at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1850 S RD at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1850 S RD at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1850 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1850 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1850 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1850 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1850 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1850 S RD at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Spain 1 Real 1850 S RD at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

