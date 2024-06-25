1 Real 1850 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1850 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21528 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 480. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.

