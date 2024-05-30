Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1845 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Real 1845 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1845 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1845 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4384 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (22)
  • Cayón (10)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (8)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Tauler & Fau (11)
Spain 1 Real 1845 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1845 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1845 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 S RD at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 S RD at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 S RD at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - May 21, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 S RD at auction ibercoin - April 7, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date April 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1845 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

