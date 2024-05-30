1 Real 1845 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1845 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4384 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

