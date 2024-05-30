Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1845 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1845
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1845 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4384 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
