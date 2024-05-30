1 Real 1844 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1844 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1017 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) XF (9) VF (24) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (14)

Cayón (6)

HERVERA (3)

ibercoin (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Soler y Llach (4)

Tauler & Fau (5)