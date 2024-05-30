Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1844 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1844
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1844 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1017 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 235 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
