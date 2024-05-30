Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1840 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1840
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1840 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU58 NN Coins
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 20, 2020
Condition AU58 NN Coins
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
