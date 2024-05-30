Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1840 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Real 1840 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1840 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1840 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Spain 1 Real 1840 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1840 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1840 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1840 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1840 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1840 S RD at auction Silicua Coins - September 24, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU58 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1840 S RD at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1840 S RD at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1840 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1840 S RD at auction Silicua Coins - August 20, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 20, 2020
Condition AU58 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1840 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1840 S RD at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1840 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1840 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1840 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1840 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1840 S RD at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1840 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1840 S RD at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1840 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
