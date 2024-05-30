1 Real 1848 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1848 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21527 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.

