Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1848 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Real 1848 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1848 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1848 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21527 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.

For the sale of 1 Real 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

