Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1848 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1848
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1848 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21527 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
