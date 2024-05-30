1 Real 1847 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1847 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 928 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 250. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

