1 Real 1847 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1847
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1847 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 928 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 250. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (20)
- Cayón (9)
- CNG (1)
- Herrero (5)
- HERVERA (17)
- ibercoin (14)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Silicua Coins (3)
- Soler y Llach (21)
- Tauler & Fau (23)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
