Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1842 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Real 1842 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1842 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1842 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
Spain 1 Real 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1842 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1842 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1842 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1842 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1842 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1842 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1842 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1842 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - March 17, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1842 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1842 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1842 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1842 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

