Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1842 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1842
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1842 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (15)
- Cayón (3)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (3)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Tauler & Fau (9)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search