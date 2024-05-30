1 Real 1839 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1839 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 18, 2018.

