Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1855. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1855
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1855 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (20)
- Cayón (4)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- ibercoin (7)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Katz (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
123
