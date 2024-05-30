Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1855. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1855
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1855 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33308 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 564. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (19)
- Cayón (9)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (8)
- HERVERA (6)
- ibercoin (5)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (16)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date June 15, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search