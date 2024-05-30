Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1855. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 1 Real 1855 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1855 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1855 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33308 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 564. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Spain 1 Real 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1855 at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1855 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1855 at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1855 at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1855 at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1855 at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1855 at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1855 at auction Goldberg - June 15, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date June 15, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1855 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

