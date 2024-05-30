Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1836 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,0965 oz) 3 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1836
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (191)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1836 with mark B PS. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 10, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 415 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
