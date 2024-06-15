Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1866. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 1 Escudo 1866 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Escudo 1866 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1866 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1206 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
865 $
Price in auction currency 801 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Cayón - October 30, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Soler y Llach - July 9, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 9, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

