Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1866. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1866 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1206 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (4)
- CoinsNB (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
865 $
Price in auction currency 801 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search