1 Escudo 1866. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1866 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1206 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

