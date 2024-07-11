1 Escudo 1867. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1867 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35313 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

