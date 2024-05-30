1 Escudo 1866. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1866 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (24) VF (45) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (21)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (11)

Eeckhout (1)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (12)

ibercoin (5)

Künker (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (15)

Tauler & Fau (5)