Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1866. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 1 Escudo 1866 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Escudo 1866 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1866 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Heritage - December 24, 2020
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Heritage - December 24, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 24, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

