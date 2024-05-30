Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1866. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1866 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 24, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
