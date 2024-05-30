Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1865. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1865
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1865 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 22, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 400 NOK
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

