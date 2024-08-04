Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1849 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1849
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1849 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2766 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (19)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (9)
- ibercoin (3)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1026 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2020
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
