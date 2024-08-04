Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1849 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1849 M CL - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1849 M CL - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1849 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2766 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.

Spain 80 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1026 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1849 M CL at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Heritage - July 23, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2020
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1849 M CL at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1849 M CL at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1849 M CL at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

