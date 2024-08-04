Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1848 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1848
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1848 with mark S RD. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1529 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
972 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
871 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date February 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
