Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1848 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1848 M CL - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1848 M CL - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1848 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (6)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 80 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1296 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 331 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1848 M CL at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1848 M CL at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1848 M CL at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

