80 Reales 1848 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1848
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1848 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1296 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 331 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
12
