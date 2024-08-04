Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1848 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1848 B PS - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1848 B PS - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1848 with mark B PS. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 740 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (22)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (10)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (7)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 80 Reales 1848 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
615 $
Price in auction currency 569 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1848 B PS at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 11, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1848 B PS at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1848 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1848 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1848 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1848 B PS at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1848 B PS at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1848 B PS at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1848 B PS at auction Jesús Vico - July 20, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1848 B PS at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1848 B PS at auction Jesús Vico - September 24, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1848 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1848 B PS at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1848 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1848 B PS at auction Jesús Vico - June 6, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1848 B PS at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1848 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1848 B PS at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1848 B PS at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1848 B PS at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Reales 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1848 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 80 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search