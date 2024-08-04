Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1848 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1848
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1848 with mark B PS. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 740 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
615 $
Price in auction currency 569 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
