Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1847 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1847 S RD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1847 S RD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1847 with mark S RD. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Spain 80 Reales 1847 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
422 $
Price in auction currency 391 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1847 S RD at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
971 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1847 S RD at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1847 S RD at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1847 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1847 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1847 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1847 S RD at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1847 S RD at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1847 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1847 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1847 S RD at auction Heritage - December 9, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1847 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1847 S RD at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1847 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1847 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1847 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1847 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1847 S RD at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1847 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1847 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
