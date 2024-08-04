Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1847 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1847 M CL - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1847 M CL - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1847 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 814 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 760. Bidding took place October 25, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Spink (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 80 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
435 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - December 14, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Reales 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1847 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 80 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search