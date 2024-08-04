80 Reales 1847 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1847 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 814 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 760. Bidding took place October 25, 2011.

