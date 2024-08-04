Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1847 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1847
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1847 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 814 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 760. Bidding took place October 25, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
435 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 80 Reales 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
