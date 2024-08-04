Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1847 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1847 B PS - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1847 B PS - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1847 with mark B PS. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place April 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (37)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (13)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Jesús Vico (8)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (15)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 80 Reales 1847 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1847 B PS at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1847 B PS at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 B PS at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 B PS at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 B PS at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 B PS at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 B PS at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 B PS at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 B PS at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 B PS at auction Silicua Coins - May 27, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 B PS at auction Heritage - February 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 3, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 B PS at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 B PS at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 B PS at auction Heritage - December 9, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1847 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Reales 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

