Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1847 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1847
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1847 with mark B PS. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place April 26, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (37)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (13)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (9)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (4)
- Jesús Vico (8)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Soler y Llach (15)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 3, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 80 Reales 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search