Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1846 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1846 S RD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1846 S RD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1846 with mark S RD. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 730. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Cayón (7)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 80 Reales 1846 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1846 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1846 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1846 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1846 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1846 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1846 S RD at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1846 S RD at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1846 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1846 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1846 S RD at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1846 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1846 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1846 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1846 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1846 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1846 S RD at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1846 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1846 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1846 S RD at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1846 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Category
Year
Search