80 Reales 1845 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1845
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1845 with mark S RD. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88704 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 5000 NOK
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
